Cytora has expanded its advisory board with the addition of Emmanuel Clarke to help boost the firm’s global growth.
Previously president and CEO of PartnerRe, Clarke has held leadership roles across P&C and specialty lines, as well as building out a global reinsurance business.
He also serves on the boards of various companies including Intact Financial Corporation, BMS and Compre.
Clarke said: “I look forward to working with the Cytora team to maximise its impact across the (re)insurance industry, and accelerating a future where insurance companies can materially uplift the volume of risks they can write, at higher decision quality and at a fraction of current cost by leveraging Cytora’s approach to AI and data.”
Richard Hartley, CEO of Cytora, added: “I’d like to welcome Emmanuel to the advisory board. The transformative opportunity presented by artificial intelligence is a top board level priority and it is a difficult area for insurance companies to navigate to achieve defining and enduring success. Emmanuel will benefit our team, partners and clients with his deep expertise across the insurance value chain.”
In March 2024, Cytora started working with insurer Chubb to automate its claims document processing.
Cytora specialises in generative AI applied to insurance workflows that digitise at great levels of performance.
As a result, there should be increased levels of performance, configurability, and scalability across Chubb through the Cytora process.
In December 2023, Cytora partnered with Relativity6 to allow the latter’s models to be used to enhance the Cytora underwriting process.
This is facilitated by turning data from freeform text into standard industry classifications. Automation of this process saves a large amount of time and enables underwriters to provide the right policy, and product at a faster rate.
In addition, StreamLabs, a Chubb company that offers smart water monitoring, leak detention and water shut-off devices and systems, has launched Scout, a point-of-leak sensor.