UK reinsurance company MS Amlin has entered into a partnership with Moody’s RMS to enhance its exposure management and modelling capabilities.
The move involves the integration of Moody’s RMS applications, including Exposure IQ, Risk Modeler and Treaty IQ, into MS Amlin’s operations.
It is expected to transform MS Amlin’s underwriting division by providing advanced catastrophe risk insight solutions.
The Lloyd’s of London underwriter recently integrated its Exposure Management team into the underwriting division to streamline decision-making processes.
MS Amlin’s investment in Moody’s RMS Intelligent Risk Platform, a cloud-native solution, will provide it with the latest data and functionality to support its analysts.
These analysts play a crucial role in delivering essential insights to the front line underwriters as well as the capital and pricing teams.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
With enhanced functionality, MS Amlin expects to yield more accurate and detailed information for business planning, risk assessment, solvency assumptions and the company’s internal capital model.
The adoption of multiple applications from Moody’s RMS will offer MS Amlin an integrated solution that spans exposure management, catastrophe modelling, pricing and portfolio management.
MS Amlin anticipates that the increased efficiency and speed of workflows will allow its analysts and modellers to concentrate on higher-value tasks.
MS Amlin head of exposure management Jessica Turner said: “The world is getting more complicated, with a multitude of constantly and quickly evolving factors and situations. The ability to deeply understand our exposures, to model scenarios, test a variety of hypotheses and then use that as the basis for our risk management and pricing is vital, if we are to continue our development as a leading Lloyd’s market player.”
Moody’s RMS general manager Michael Steel said: “We are delighted that MS Amlin has made this investment into the Moody’s RMS Intelligent Risk Platform, associated applications and models.
“The applications eliminate the burden of manual workarounds, and allow decision makers to focus on exploring and asking ‘what if’ questions using a uniform data set, and to share and integrate relevant insights to the wider business.”
The alliance with Moody’s RMS comes after Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance of Japan, the parent company of MS Amlin, announced its intention to increase its underwriting capacity in the London insurance market.