MS Amlin recently integrated its Exposure Management team into the underwriting division to streamline decision-making processes. Credit: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.

UK reinsurance company MS Amlin has entered into a partnership with Moody’s RMS to enhance its exposure management and modelling capabilities.

The move involves the integration of Moody’s RMS applications, including Exposure IQ, Risk Modeler and Treaty IQ, into MS Amlin’s operations.

It is expected to transform MS Amlin’s underwriting division by providing advanced catastrophe risk insight solutions.

The Lloyd’s of London underwriter recently integrated its Exposure Management team into the underwriting division to streamline decision-making processes.

MS Amlin’s investment in Moody’s RMS Intelligent Risk Platform, a cloud-native solution, will provide it with the latest data and functionality to support its analysts.

These analysts play a crucial role in delivering essential insights to the front line underwriters as well as the capital and pricing teams.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

With enhanced functionality, MS Amlin expects to yield more accurate and detailed information for business planning, risk assessment, solvency assumptions and the company’s internal capital model.

The adoption of multiple applications from Moody’s RMS will offer MS Amlin an integrated solution that spans exposure management, catastrophe modelling, pricing and portfolio management.

MS Amlin anticipates that the increased efficiency and speed of workflows will allow its analysts and modellers to concentrate on higher-value tasks.

MS Amlin head of exposure management Jessica Turner said: “The world is getting more complicated, with a multitude of constantly and quickly evolving factors and situations. The ability to deeply understand our exposures, to model scenarios, test a variety of hypotheses and then use that as the basis for our risk management and pricing is vital, if we are to continue our development as a leading Lloyd’s market player.”

Moody’s RMS general manager Michael Steel said: “We are delighted that MS Amlin has made this investment into the Moody’s RMS Intelligent Risk Platform, associated applications and models.

“The applications eliminate the burden of manual workarounds, and allow decision makers to focus on exploring and asking ‘what if’ questions using a uniform data set, and to share and integrate relevant insights to the wider business.”

The alliance with Moody’s RMS comes after Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance of Japan, the parent company of MS Amlin, announced its intention to increase its underwriting capacity in the London insurance market.