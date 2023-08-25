Cytora is an AI-powered platform for commercial insurance underwriting. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

The Cytora global advisory board has welcomed Jeffrey Hayman, Bronek Masojada, Bill Bloom, and John Bruno.

This move is designed to aid Cytora’s global growth.

In addition, the group is made up of leaders across commercial and specialty insurance. Many memebers have been in executive positions leading large insurance companies and brokers, as well as leading large transformation programmes.

Jeffrey Hayman, member of Cytora’s Advisor Board, said: “Cytora is one of the most exciting insurtechs around. In a very short period of time it has secured an impressive client base including some of the world’s biggest insurers. You do not land these businesses as clients unless you bring something compelling to the table. I look forward to helping Cytora on its journey to becoming a major global growth company.”

Bill Bloom, member of Cytora’s Advisor Board, explained: “Cytora is having a major impact on the risk workflows of leading global commercial insurers and accelerating their transition to a digital-first operating model. I look forward to helping Cytora on its journey.”

John Bruno, member of Cytora’s Advisory Board, added: “Cytora is creating capacity for incumbent insurance companies to write more risk at a profitable level. The industry has been searching for ways to decouple premium growth from expense growth in order to scale to meet the rising level of risk and to deliver more value to clients. Cytora is having a transformative impact on the industry.”

Bronek Masojada, member of Cytora’s Advisor Board, continued: “The insurance world needs to go digital. Cytora is a great tool for making risk flow digitally and I look forward to look working Richard and the team to advise them to on how this happen”

Richard Hartley, CEO and co-founder of Cytora, said: “I’d like to welcome our new advisors to the advisory board. Digital transformation is at the top of the boardroom agenda and it is a difficult area for insurance companies to navigate and achieve enduring success. We are pleased to bring together such a breadth of expertise to help lead the industry forward ”