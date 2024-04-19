Digital health platform Gotodoctor has welcomed Kevin Dougherty, former president of Sun Life of Canada, to its advisory board.
Dougherty adds a special focus on strategy, partnerships and business growth to the Gotodoctor board.
He has spent over 40 years in the Canadian insurance and employee benefits industry and led Sun Life to leading market positions.
In addition, he led advancements such as Total Benefits, a combination of Pension Savings and Benefits, into a single digital platform.
Furthermore, he and his team launched Lumino Health, a search engine for Allied Health providers across Canada.
“Gotodoctor has created an one-of-a-kind public/private platform, through its proprietary technology and pharmacy/clinic network. It has the potential to revolutionise how healthcare services are delivered,” said Kevin Dougherty. “I look forward to helping the Gotodoctor team realise their passion and commitment to seamless access to healthcare for Canadians.”
“I am truly thrilled to welcome Kevin at a time when Gotodoctor is gaining recognition and accelerating on its growth trajectory,“ said Tommy Cheung, CEO and president of Gotodoctor. “Kevin’s strategic vision, industry experience, and technology insights will play a pivotal role in shaping our company’s future in Canada and beyond.”
Gotodoctor is a digital health platform with a mission to simplify and deliver healthcare for its members across both public and private health services.
With regards to Sun Life, Sun Life US launched an enhanced selection of disability coverage options for the unique needs of physicians, dentists and other healthcare professionals last year.