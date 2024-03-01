Insurtech Cytora has been engaged by insurer Chubb to automate its claims document processing.
Cytora specialises in generative AI applied to insurance workflows that digitise at great levels of performance.
As a result, there should be increased levels of performance, configurability, and scalability across Chubb through the Cytora process.
Amir Farid, Chubb North America transformation officer, said: “The collaboration is focused on enabling Chubb Claims documents to be automatically digitised, eliminating the need for manual intervention. Cytora’s platform enables Chubb teams to create, compose and deploy AI-native Claims document flows in a scalable approach across multiple markets and lines of business.”
Richard Hartley, CEO of Cytora, added: “The insurance industry is undergoing an acceleration towards a digital-first future enabling risk volume to scale at a fraction of the current cost while achieving superior control over decisioning. We are excited to partner with insurers that are at the forefront of the transition to a digital-first operating model.”
In December 2023, Cytora partnered with Relativity6 to allow the latter’s models to be used to enhance the Cytora underwriting process.
This is facilitated by turning data from freeform text into standard industry classifications. Automation of this process saves a large amount of time and enables underwriters to provide the right policy, and product at a faster rate.
In addition, StreamLabs, a Chubb company that offers smart water monitoring, leak detention and water shut-off devices and systems, has launched Scout, a point-of-leak sensor.