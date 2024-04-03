Credit: PopTika/Shutterstock.

Rapid advances in technology are causing both uncertainty and opportunities for organisations across a vast range of industries and for insurers, this is no exception. From the rapid development of AI and machine learning to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles individuals, organisations, and by extension insurers, are open to more risks than ever. Antonio Serrapica writes

On the flip side, developments in quantum computing mean that insurers could be on the cusp of making exceptional efficiency gains, and of making crucial real-time decisions. Either way, the industry is facing a very different world, even compared to a few years ago, and must be prepared for even more drastic change over the next decade.

Synthetic data and artificial intelligence

Synthetic data, which refers to data that has been created artificially through computer simulation of algorithms, is rapidly advancing. Due to its ability to create realistic data, synthetic data has many beneficial use cases in areas including fraud detection, scientific research, and machine learning.

However, the rapid development of this technology has also opened up the potential for artificial intelligence and deepfakes to fabricate scenarios, events, documents, and even identities. These concerns leave companies particularly exposed to reputational and legal risk, which will take time, resource, and funds to defend against.

One of the key tools that insurers can use to combat these emerging risks is AI itself, which has the potential to revolutionise the way that businesses operate. New breakthroughs include generative models such as ChatGPT which can assist in optimising processes and producing content. Insurers will have to strike the balance between adopting AI tools industry-wide while mitigating their risk, particularly since the ownership and ethical use of customer data are still being contested. They will also need to stay on top of evolving regulation, such as the EU AI act, which was passed by the European Parliament in March this year.

The shift to electrification

The production and widespread adoption of electric vehicles is also on the rise, with Kearney’s report, The State of Global Insurance in 2024, highlighting that 47 percent of vehicles produced globally in 2030 are expected to be fully electric. At the moment, electric vehicles are more expensive to buy and maintain. For insurance companies, this comes with the challenge of providing compensation for damaged vehicles or spare parts, and they will have to refine their focus when it comes to the risks associated with insuring vehicles.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Beyond their inflated price, electric vehicles also come with the environmental, fire, and health hazards presented by batteries, all of which will have to be considered by insurers across the world.

Digital currencies

For insurers in financial services, one of the greatest uncertainties is digital currencies, which are now becoming mainstream. Kearney’s research shows that 80% of central banks have acknowledged the potential of digital currencies to reduce costs and make payments more transparent. However, central bank digital currencies are notoriously volatile, which alongside a lack of historical data, can make it challenging for insurers to accurately price policies.

Quantum computing

A considerable technological opportunity for insurers comes in the form of quantum computing, which differs from traditional computing in that it uses subatomic particles to perform computations as opposed to binary code. Thanks to its ability to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond traditional computers, the technology has the potential to produce extraordinary efficiency gains across fraud detection, portfolio optimisation, and underwriting processes.

Quantum computing is expected to become a $6.53bn market by 2030, and major companies are racing to make the technology ready for commercial use. Though with similar risks to digital currencies, widespread adoption of quantum computers can cause uncertainty for insurers as it can be difficult to determine the long-term risks and implication.

Many of these technological advancements reinforce the importance of insurance coverage for both individuals and businesses, but we can’t ignore that this will come with high risk and even higher prices. When it comes to navigating the new landscape of insurance, filled with a range of partners and competitors, leveraging technology will be essential for insurers to not only enhance processes and ways of working, but also establish and defend their place within the industry.

Antonio Serrapica is a partner at Kearney