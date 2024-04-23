US-based Oakbridge Insurance Agency (Oakbridge) has partnered with Strawn & Co. Insurance to bolster its presence in the south Atlanta region and enhance its insurance and risk management services.
The collaboration is expected to provide both companies with access to broader resources and expertise.
Strawn & Co. Insurance, headquartered in McDonough, Georgia, specialises in business and personal lines of insurance, with a notable portfolio in day care and private school sectors.
The company also possesses expertise in trucking and large fleet risk management, which is expected to complement Oakbridge’s transportation service offerings.
With six offices across Georgia, Strawn & Co. brings regional knowledge to the partnership.
Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith said: “We are thrilled about our partnership with Strawn & Co. and to be able to utilise their expertise across various sectors of risk management. This partnership allows us to continue to elevate Oakbridge’s level of service and customised solutions to the south-east region.
“Having Rusty and his team on board bolsters our comprehensive approach to risk management and insurance solutions for our private school, day care, construction, retail, manufacturing and transportation clients.”
Strawn & Co. Insurance principal Rusty Strawn said: “Oakbridge is a fantastic partner, and we are thrilled to collaborate with them. I am excited to take our team to the next level. Oakbridge’s solutions-set and back-officer support allows us to remain client-focused, which is our number one priority.”
The alliance with Strawn & Co. Insurance follows Oakbridge’s partnership with Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group in September 2023, further expanding Oakbridge’s footprint in Georgia.
Bishop-Durden-Hale Insurance Group, also based in Georgia, provides comprehensive risk management services to businesses.