The Yuniversity has been awarded CPD accreditation by the Chartered Insurance Institute. In addition, the YuLife initiative is a new way for broker partners to continue their professional insurance development.

It offers a range of modules covering group protection products and advisory skills. The course features podcast format content, in-app quiz assessments, downloadable certificates for clear record keeping and more.

“At YuLife we aim to continuously innovate and expand our offerings to meet the needs of the entire insurance ecosystem, and the Yuniversity is our latest thoughtfully-designed programme to engage with our broker partners and support their ongoing learning,” said Sammy Rubin, CEO and Founder of YuLife.

“These CPD courses allow learning to become a conscious and proactive opportunity for advisers looking to operate confidently within the industry, backed by the knowledge they have been accredited by the CII for the quality of their content. We look forward to expanding the Yuniversity’s scope for additional use cases in the future to further support YuLife members’ professional development.”

Recently, it expanded its group insurance solution to now include business health insurance offered by Bupa.

Partnering with Bupa means that YuLife is applying the core elements of its offering, including access to the YuLife app, to the health insurance market.

It achieves this by adding a product that supports employees’ health and wellbeing and encourages healthy lifestyle habits.

Bupa’s business health insurance option will allow YuLife members to access flexible cover alongside the services and solutions already on offer.