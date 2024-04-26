The goal of the Forum for Insurance Transition to Net Zero (FIT) is to enhance the availability of insurance and finance for projects and technologies that facilitate the shift to net-zero emissions. Credit: dee karen/Shutterstock.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has unveiled the FIT, a global insurance coalition aimed at reducing the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions.

This initiative follows the discontinuation of the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) as of 25 April 2024 after members including AXA, Allianz, Lloyd’s, Munich Re and Zurich exited.

The UNEP calls the establishment of FIT, which builds on the insights gained from the NZIA, a significant opportunity for UNEP, the insurance industry and its stakeholders.

Initially launched at the G20 Climate Summit in Venice in 2021, the NZIA faced challenges related to potential antitrust issues as the industry pursued its net-zero objectives, leading to its eventual dissolution amid scrutiny from US legislators over certain environmental, social and governance initiatives.

Chaired by UNEP, the FIT’s mandate includes collaborating with insurance market participants such as insurers, reinsurers and brokers, and liaising with a broad range of entities including insurance regulators, net-zero standard-setters, the academic community, civil society and sustainability disclosure initiatives.

The forum’s immediate priorities are to refine net-zero insurance metrics, set voluntary targets and innovate net-zero insurance concepts.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Additionally, the FIT aims to develop a net-zero transition plan framework for market participants and engage with corporates to support their net-zero transition plans.

It also seeks to address challenges and opportunities in creating insurance solutions and taxonomies that bolster the net-zero transition.

The goal is to enhance the availability of insurance and finance for projects and technologies that facilitate the shift to net-zero emissions.

The founding members of the FIT include 19 insurers and reinsurers from across the globe, representing regions such as Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America and Oceania.

These include brands such as Achmea, African Risk Capacity, a.s.r., Aviva, Beazley, Credit Agricole Assurances, Generali, Insurance Australia Group, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, NN Group, Singapore Life and others.