Swisscom has expanded its insurance offerings with a new range of ‘switch-on’ insurance products, in collaboration with key insurance companies.
The Swiss telecommunications major is collaborating with Zurich Insurance, AXA and Europäische Reiserversicherung (ERV).
Called ‘sure’, the new insurance initiative is designed to provide customers with simple, transparent and flexible insurance solutions that can be easily managed online.
For years, Swisscom has provided cyber insurance and protection insurance for devices.
The telecom giant has now enhanced its insurance portfolio, which encompasses a broader selection of insurance products, catering to the evolving needs of Swisscom customers.
Swisscom and ERV have introduced a leisure insurance product that includes SOS assistance for incidents occurring during leisure activities and coverage for cancellation costs.
This insurance can be activated for periods ranging from one to 22 days.
Since 23 April, Swisscom has been offering combined household contents and personal liability insurance in partnership with Zurich Insurance.
This product features flexible coverage options, enabling customisation according to individual customer requirements.
Soon, Swisscom plans to launch rental deposit insurance in partnership with AXA.
The company is also looking to expand its ‘sure’ range by the end of the year to include legal expenses, travel and motor vehicle insurance.
The new insurance products from Swisscom are accessible online and are currently exclusively available to Swisscom customers with a My Swisscom login.
Swisscom head of residential customers Dirk Wierzbitzki said: “The aim behind the move is to meet customer demand for straightforward digital solutions in the insurance sector.
“Trust is essential in both telecommunications and insurance. We would like to build on this by offering our customers everything from a single source to suit their requirements.
“It is important to understand that Swisscom sure is not an insurance company, but an intermediary. Our various products have been developed in close partnership with top insurance service providers.”