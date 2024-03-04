Global advisory WTW has announced the hiring of Julien Bosc to the global specialty team within the firm’s Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) arm.
Bosc will assume the role of global specialty director and the move continue the expansion of WTW’s global specialty team.
He joins from Aon, where he spent 15 years in the strategy consulting side, leading the delivery of business strategy projects.
In addition, he will be based in London and report to Richard Clarkson, global market leader of WTW Global Specialty. His responsibilities will include developing solutions for specialty insurance worldwide to help (re)insurers grow their top line, improve profitability and reduce costs across their underwriting and other processes.
Clarkson said: “This senior appointment demonstrates our commitment…to help clients excel in the London, Singapore and Bermuda specialty markets that are undergoing such profound change.”
He added: “With Julien’s wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, we’re delighted to have him on the WTW Global Specialty team.”
Bosc added: “Data and analytics have had a major impact on how commercial and specialty insurance markets operate, and this trend is accelerating during this period of intense digital transformation. The opportunity to work with such an experienced Global Specialty team to deliver capabilities that support clients with their most pressing business, data and analytics needs means this is a truly exciting time to join WTW.”
Just in February 2024, WTW launched its Bermuda Excess Casualty Construction Facility to bolster the construction industry, specifically targeting the North American market.
This facility is designed to provide an additional $25m–50m in excess capacity, with coverage starting at $10m per occurrence.
The advisory, broking and solutions company said that its new offering aims to streamline the insurance process for construction projects.
By employing a simplified slip format, it is said to allow for a quicker transition from quote to policy, effectively reducing delays.
Underwriters at WTW are committed to responding to clients within a three-day time frame, offering swift access to necessary coverage, the company added.