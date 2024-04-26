Digital solutions provider for the life insurance and wealth management sectors iPipeline has appointed Adam Boone as CFO.
Boone will lead the financial management activities for the global business as CFO of iPipeline. This includes advancing the firm’s strategy and spearheading its plans for growth.
Over a 17-year-plus career, Boone has a track record of building and managing global finance functions and cultivating impressive teams.
Previously, Boone built and scaled the global financial planning and analysis (FP&A) function for one of the largest technology investors in the world, OLX Group/Naspers Limited, as its operations expanded to over 40 countries and scaled to more than $1bn in annual revenue.
He joins the iPipeline leadership team and will guide the global team that supports the financial strategy of the firm.
Pat O’Donnell, CEO at iPipeline said: “We could not be more pleased to welcome such an accomplished financial executive to the iPipeline team. Adam brings a wealth of corporate finance, strategy, FP&A, and investor relations expertise to our organization, and will play a critical role in our continued global growth. Adam is a proven leader with a strong vision for growth and is just as passionate as we are about using data-driven, digital technology to automate and streamline the insurance and financial services industries.
Daphne Thomas, COO at iPipeline, added: “Adam could not be better suited to lead our financial team through this next phase of growth. He is a big picture thinker and has a keen understanding of what it takes to sustain growth at leading technology companies. He will play a crucial role in iPipeline’s mission to help the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK, to tap into the full potential of partnership with iPipeline to drive data-empowered digital strategies through innovative technology to accelerate transformative efficiencies throughout the entire value chain.”