BMS Re, the specialty reinsurance division of broking group BMS, has appointed John Canavan as the new COO for the US.
Canavan, whose appointment is effective from 1 May 2024, will report directly to Chris Brook, BMS Group COO, and Andrew Wheeler, president of BMS Re.
He brings operational experience to BMS Re, having held roles at Willis Re, Guy Carpenter and most recently at AIG, where he served as the global COO of reinsurance.
The appointment comes as BMS Re aims to expand further following a period of growth through operational advancements, organic development, and mergers and acquisitions.
In his new role, Canavan will oversee the operational growth of BMS Re, focusing on digital and technological advancements and fostering collaboration between the London and Bermuda operations, in line with the group’s objectives.
Canavan will also lead the operational team at BMS Re, which is under the direction of Kris Westall.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Brook said: “Drawing from over four decades of invaluable experience in the US reinsurance market, John brings a wealth of expertise to BMS Re. His unparalleled insight will be instrumental as we continue to expand our reinsurance business.
“With John working alongside Andrew and I, our team’s paramount focus remains steadfast: placing our clients at the forefront of every decision we make.”
Canavan added: “BMS Re is not only undergoing a period of impressive growth but it is also balancing that with a culture and a reputation for superior client service.
“I have always been drawn to opportunities where I can contribute to growth but in the right way. In BMS Re I see exactly that.”
Last month, BMS added three people to its financial and professional risks division (Finpro) and named Daniel Leahy as cyber practice divisional director.