The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) of the US, a standard-setting and regulatory support organisation, has named Gary Anderson as its new CEO.
Anderson, who is currently serving as the Massachusetts Insurance Commissioner, will assume his new role at NAIC by 1 May 2024, following the completion of his service in Massachusetts.
Appointed as Commissioner of Insurance by then Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker in 2017, Anderson’s career in insurance began in 1999 with a regional carrier in the north-western US.
He has since held various positions, including as a policy adviser and senior counsel in the Massachusetts State Senate President’s office.
During his tenure, Anderson was responsible for shaping policies to control healthcare costs and address financial services sector issues.
In February 2014, Anderson joined the Massachusetts Division of Insurance as First Deputy Commissioner, where he was responsible for planning and policy development.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
His current roles include Secretary of the Northeast Zone and membership on several committees within the NAIC such as the Financial Regulation Standards and Accreditation Committee, Financial Condition Committee and the Audit Committee.
Furthermore, Anderson has been chairing the NAIC International Insurance Relations Committee since 2019 and has served on the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) Executive Committee as its vice-chair.
He also led the IAIS Policy Development Committee from 2020 to 2022.
The NAIC provides expertise, data and analysis to insurance commissioners, enabling them to regulate the industry effectively and safeguard consumer interests.
It is governed by chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five US territories.
NAIC president and Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais said: “We look forward to his [Anderson’s] leadership as we navigate the complexities of regulating the insurance sector and deliver on our mission to protect consumers.”
Anderson added: “Throughout my career in public service, I have been rewarded with valuable experiences, new and lasting connections, and opportunities to contribute to a greater good. I am excited to embark on the next adventure as CEO of the NAIC, supporting the state-based system of insurance regulation.”