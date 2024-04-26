ALKEME, a US insurance broker, has announced the acquisition of Ralph Weiner & Associates to broaden its service offerings and strengthen presence in the US Midwest.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Ralph Weiner & Associates, established in 1951 and based in Wheeling, Illinois, focuses on the long-term healthcare facility.
This acquisition is part of ALKEME’s strategic plan to diversify its portfolio and enhance its position in the insurance sector.
ALKEME said the integration of Ralph Weiner & Associates brings executive leadership, staff and a client-centric approach under the ALKEME brand, bolstering its position as a provider of comprehensive insurance solutions.
ALKEME CEO Curtis Barton said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ralph Weiner & Associates into the ALKEME family. Their deep-rooted and long-standing commitment to client satisfaction and their extensive experience in the long-term healthcare sector perfectly complement our values and strategic goals. Adding resources will ensure that Gary Weiner as president and his entire staff continue to grow and expand their offerings.”
Weiner added: “We are excited about this new chapter with ALKEME. Joining forces with ALKEME allows us to continue our tradition of delivering exceptional service while offering our clients access to a wider range of resources and expertise.”
Earlier this year, ALKEME expanded its operations in northern California through the acquisition of Ferrante Insurance Services, a company specialising in commercial risk solutions for contractors, founded in 1996.
In January, ALKEME acquired Beveridge & Akers Insurance Group, a retail insurance agency that offers a variety of products including auto, home and business insurance with a special focus on non-profits and homeowners associations.