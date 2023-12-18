Jaksic joined Zurich in 2019 as the head of accident and health. Credit: Michael Derrer Fuchs/Shutterstock.

Swiss insurance group Zurich has named Drazen Jaksic as CEO of the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg).

He assumes the new role immediately, operating out of Brussels, and reports to Zurich CEO of commercial insurance Sierra Signorelli.

Jaksic replaces Dirk De Nil, who, in October 2023, took on the role of global head of Zurich Resilience Solutions.

In the new role, Jaksic will oversee around 240 co-workers throughout Benelux, making sure that the region’s priorities are in line with the insurer’s worldwide plan.

During his insurance career of more than three decades, he has worked in senior roles at major international insurance organisations.

Jaksic joined Zurich in 2019 as the head of accident and health.

Signorelli stated: “I am delighted that Drazen is taking on the CEO role for our Benelux region. He has successfully advanced our global accident and health capabilities and strengthened our position in this area with multinational customers.

“I am confident that Drazen will drive continued profitable growth in the region, focusing on meeting the evolving needs of our customers and distribution partners.”

Jaksic said: “I am excited to join the Benelux team as we further advance Zurich’s position in this market and focus on continued execution against our strategic priorities.

“Knowing the strength and expertise of the Benelux team, I am confident and optimistic about leading the business in its next stage of development.”

Last month, Zurich said that its US-based wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers Group, will acquire multiple brokerages for $760m.

The announcement followed Zurich’s agreement to acquire a 51% stake in India’s Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company in a deal valued at $488m (SFr424.04m).