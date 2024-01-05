Canadian insurance broker Westland Insurance has bought Dyberg Insurance and Prairie Villa Insurance, effective from 1 January this year.
This move strengthens the company’s presence in Northern Alberta.
The acquisitions are said to bring a wealth of local expertise and a broadened range of insurance solutions to Westland’s portfolio.
Prairie Villa Insurance, with a history dating back to 1973, has three offices in the Peace Country of Northern Alberta.
It focuses on personal, commercial and farm insurance offerings.
This acquisition is said to enhance Westland’s distribution network in the region, backed by a team of skilled professionals.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Dyberg Insurance, founded in 1953 and based in Edmonton, is a family owned brokerage known for its commercial and personal insurance offerings.
The integration of Dyberg Insurance with Westland’s current operations in Edmonton is expected to consolidate the company’s market presence.
Westland is pursuing growth prospects through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion within Canada.
Meanwhile, Westland recently appointed Don Thompson as its new chief operating officer (COO).
He took on the new role on 1 January, with a vision to drive Westland’s national operations and help it attain key business objectives.
In a parallel development, the Canadian insurance intermediary entered a partnership with Ontario’s Prime Benefits Group.
Prime Benefits Group specialises in employee benefits and retirement solutions.
Westland sells more than $3bn in premiums and is actively expanding its reach nationwide.
Westland Insurance president and CEO Jamie Lyons said: “I am very pleased to welcome Prairie Villa Insurance and Dyberg Insurance to the Westland team.
“With a shared dedication to exceptional customer service and community involvement, we are poised to create formidable partnerships with these two brokerages.
“We look forward to working with their passionate teams of employees to continue making a difference in their communities and the lives of their clients.”