Canadian insurance broker Westland Insurance has named Don Thompson as its new chief operating officer (COO).
Thompson is due to take up the new role on 1 January 2024.
Thompson will spearhead the national operations of Westland to help the brokerage meet its key business goals.
Westland Insurance president and CEO Jamie Lyons said: “Don is an exceptional industry executive, bringing decades of experience in insurance, including financial and operations leadership.
“As Westland’s EVP, Insurance, he has played an instrumental role in many of our strategic initiatives as we have grown across Canada.
“As COO, he will continue to play this critical role and help to foster deeper collaboration between our business lines and insurer partners.”
With more than three decades of experience, Thompson joined Westland in 2020 as executive vice-president for insurance.
Before joining Westland, Thompson served as COO and chief financial officer at an undisclosed insurer in the country.
Commenting on the new role, Thompson said: “I have been fortunate to work with the team here for four years now and I am excited to help facilitate this next chapter of our growth.
“We have an amazing opportunity in the Canadian insurance space to grow our influence and support our clients as we continue to expand across Canada.”
The latest development comes after Westland Insurance forged a partnership with Ontario-based Prime Benefits Group.
This alliance is part of Westland’s strategy to bolster its position in the Canadian market and enhance its expertise in the group benefits industry.
The brokers of Westland offer expertise and advisory-based services in commercial, personal, employee benefits and specialty insurance, among others.