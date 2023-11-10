Prime Benefits Group is engaged in providing employee benefits and retirement solutions. Credit: Alex Kotliarskyi/Unsplash.

Canadian insurance intermediary Westland Insurance has formed a partnership with Ontario-based Prime Benefits Group.

Westland anticipates that the partnership will strengthen its position in the Canadian market and expand its capabilities in the group benefits industry.

Prime Benefits Group is engaged in providing employee benefits and retirement solutions.

According to its website, the Ontario-based company also offers international business travel and expatriate insurance to businesses.

With more than 30 years of experience, the insurer has been catering to Canadian businesses and their staff to offer thorough insurance coverage.

Prime Benefits Group will serve the company’s corporate clients with its speciality expertise and abilities, Westland said.

Westland president and CEO Jamie Lyons said: “I am thrilled to announce this new partnership with Prime Benefits Group. This exciting moment marks another milestone in Westland’s growth strategy, allowing us to further diversify our offerings and strengthen our position as a leader in the insurance industry.

“Prime Benefits brings a wealth of specialised knowledge in the group benefits market, and we are proud to be partnering with them.”

Founded in 1980, Westland is an independent broker providing services in the areas of speciality, agricultural, employee benefits, personal, and commercial insurance.

Earlier this week, Westland teamed up with BOXX Insurance to offer cyber insurance to homeowners in Canada.

Under the alliance, Westland will give its customers access to BOXX Insurance’s cybersecurity and insurance solution, called Cyberboxx.

Cyberboxx policy includes a suite of cyber tools designed to block online threats.

Among other things, it also offers insurance against identity theft, cyberstalking, cyberattacks, and data breaches.

In July this year, Westland acquired Andrew Agencies to expand its presence in the central Canada region.