AXA XL, part of French insurance major AXA group, has introduced the Active Assailant Ecosystem Preferred Partners Network.

This programme unites a variety of partners specialising in technology, safety and crisis management to improve risk management and response to active assailant threats.

AXA XL said that with the rising frequency of mass shootings in the US and Canada, it has acknowledged the critical need for robust solutions to address the risks associated with these events.

The company’s collaboration with preferred partners is designed to equip organisations with advanced tools for prevention, response and recovery from active assailant incidents.

The initiative represents a comprehensive approach to risk management, covering pre-event risk mitigation, real-time response readiness and post-event recovery support, the company added.

AXA XL’s network includes partners such as KT Solutions and Gabriel, providing clients with solutions such as gunshot detection systems and bullet-proof safe rooms.

AXA XL head of war, terrorism and political violence for the Americas Morgan Shrubb said: “We are excited to launch our enhanced Active Assailant policy which has been updated to focus on providing comprehensive risk mitigation solutions versus a reactive paying-a-claim approach.

“Our offering underscores our commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions. In collaboration with a growing number of tech firms and service providers, we are empowering organisations to proactively address the threat of active assailant events and safeguard their employees, customers and communities.”

AXA XL recently appointed Neil Cole as the global chief underwriting officer for its marine business.

This follows the expansion of AXA XL’s general liability coverage for mid-sized US businesses.

The new XL Plus endorsement, with more than 24 added protections, is aimed at enhancing AXA XL’s offerings in the mid-market segment.