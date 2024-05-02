UK insurance company Aon has rolled out a suite of risk analyser tools to assist brokers and risk managers in making informed decisions on risk management.
The tools are designed to aid in evaluating exposure data and quantifying potential losses.
Aon said it will demonstrate these new analytical capabilities at the Risk Management Society’s (RIMS) upcoming RiskWorld conference in San Diego, California, starting on 5 May 2024.
The Property Risk Analyzer is the latest addition to Aon’s Actionable Analytics offering.
It provides an analytical approach for US companies with international property portfolios by offering exposure visualisations, modelling prospective losses and simulating the impact of various insurance policy options.
In addition to the Property Risk Analyzer, Aon will also present its existing and upcoming analytic tools at RIMS’ RiskWorld.
These tools include the Casualty Risk Analyzer, which evaluates catastrophic risk potential; Risk Financing Analytics, which aids in optimising risk tolerance and transfer decisions; Health Risk Analyzer, for assessing financial risks associated with medical plan claimants; D&O Risk Analyzer, to protect executives from risks; and Cyber Risk Analyzer, which incorporates insights from Aon’s Cyber Quotient Evaluation platform to manager cyber risk.
Aon CEO of commercial risk Joe Peiser said: “Aon’s Risk Analyzers expand the risk insights that brokers can provide to advise clients. They transform the focus beyond just expected loss, allowing risk managers to better communicate the fundamental value that insurance provides.
“By offering these powerful insights, we are enabling clients to make more informed decisions regarding their risk management and risk financing strategies.”
Last week, Aon completed the acquisition of NFP, a US-based company specialising in property and casualty insurance brokerage, benefits and retirement plan advisory, and wealth management services.
The transaction, valued at $13bn, was concluded ahead of schedule after being announced in December 2023.