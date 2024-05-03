Allianz Commercial has announced the appointment of Faith Kitchen as the new head of client relationship management for the mid-market sector.
Kitchen brings more than 25 years of insurance sector experience to her new role at Allianz.
Her background includes a recent position as customer segment director at Ecclesiastical.
Prior to that, she spent 16 years at Zurich, where she held various roles in underwriting, product design and client relationship management.
In her new capacity, Kitchen will focus on developing a centralised approach to case management for mid-market clients.
Her collaboration with the large corporate teams is aimed at enhancing the delivery of client-focused, risk-managed solutions.
Allianz Commercial, a division within the Allianz group, caters to medium-sized businesses, large corporations and specialist risk sectors with tailored insurance solutions.
Allianz Commercial chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs said: “This appointment reflects our commitment to developing and expanding our client relationship management capability, in all dimensions, supporting our plans to grow the business and become the clear leader in the mid-market and upper mid-market segments.”
This week, Allianz also unveiled a rebranding initiative, transitioning its UK personal lines broker business from LV= Broker to Allianz.
The move represents a further step in consolidating the Allianz brand presence in the UK market.
Nicola George, a recent addition to the company, will oversee the newly rebranded business as managing director.
Allianz Personal managing director Serge Raffard said: “This rebrand is the latest move in a series of strategic advances for the Allianz brand in the UK and is a new chapter for our personal lines broking business.
“What would not change is our passion and care for our brokers and their customers. We will always draw on our deep experience and expertise to shape and deliver the best solutions.”
This follows the March rebranding of the digital motor insurance business Flow, which has also been renamed Allianz.