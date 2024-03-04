SunLife, part of Phoenix Group, has appointed Victoria Heath as its chief marketing officer.
Heath joins SunLife as chief marketing officer from Vanquis Bank, bringing over 20 years of strategic marketing experience. This includes developing innovative customer propositions, brand strategy, digital optimisation and driving commercial growth.
In addition, she brings financial service experience from firms such as Esure, Virgin Money, RBS and Tesco Bank.
Mark Screeton, CEO at SunLife, said: “Victoria really stood out in the recruitment process, which was run by the Phoenix Group Talent Acquisition team and attracted over 120 strong candidates. Her vast experience in the financial services industry and customer-focused attitude make her a great fit for our leadership team.”
“I’m thrilled to be joining SunLife, a brand I’ve long admired for their brand heritage and deep understanding of the over 50s market,” added Heath. “SunLife’s expertise and focus on serving customer needs reflects the very best aspects of the financial services industry and the positive impact it can make on people’s lives. This is one of those opportunities that doesn’t come around too often, so I can’t wait to meet the team and start exploring SunLife’s future growth through marketing.”
At the start of 2024, SunLife announced a rebrand with a new logo, the latest in its 214-year history.
The in-house team at SunLife have simplified the logo with the rebrand, keeping its recognisable style and colours, but placing the name centre stage.
Furthermore, the yellow sunset has been lost to modernise the brand and improve digital accessibility to match its company ethos: Simple, Certain, SunLife.
SunLife is a part of Phoenix Group, the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business.
It was the first company in the UK to offer life assurance without a medical, and has for many years been the UK’s most popular over 50s life insurance provider, according to the Association of British Insurers.