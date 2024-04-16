HDI Global has expanded its services to more effectively meet the needs of the mid-market segment, targeting companies with turnovers between €20m ($21.25m) and €500m.
The insurer, traditionally aligned with large industrial clients, is adapting its offerings to address the needs of this diverse group through specialised underwriting and claims processes in liability and property insurance, among other lines.
HDI Global has a history of serving mid-market clients, but recent initiatives have seen a renewed emphasis on this area.
The specialty insurer noted that these enhancements will provide both domestic and international solutions to mid-market customers.
The mid-market segment encompasses a broad range of industries such as breweries, commerce, consumer products, hospitality, machinery makers, offices, real estate services, retail and scientific and technological services.
HDI Global’s focus regions for this expansion include Europe, Australia, Canada and Mexico.
This ensures that clients in these areas can leverage HDI Global’s expertise and global network, which spans more than 175 countries.
The insurer promises a central contact point for clients, backed by local experts with deep market and regional knowledge.
HDI Global executive board member David Hullin said: “Our approach is to offer insurance made by entrepreneurs – for entrepreneurs: paired with stable underwriting, local expertise on-site and long-term commitment in our partnerships, our clients profit from quality products and quick service solutions globally.
“With the strategic focus and necessary internal processes firmly in place, our partners within the mid-market segment can focus on their core business and entrepreneurial opportunities instead of the risks that come along the way.”
Earlier this year, HDI Global Specialty, a subsidiary of HDI Global, acquired a majority stake in Falcon Risk Holdings by purchasing shares from Griffin Highline Capital.
This move is expected to drive growth for HDI Global Specialty in the US financial lines sector.