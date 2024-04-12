Insurance and reinsurance marketplace Lloyd’s has named Dawn Miller as the chief commercial officer (CCO) of Lloyd’s and CEO of Lloyd’s Americas.
Miller, who will operate out of New York, will assume her new role on 1 September 2024.
She will continue to lead the commercial directorate and retain accountability for Lloyd’s global network in her expanded capacity as CCO.
She will also remain part of Lloyd’s executive committee.
As CEO of Lloyd’s Americas, Miller will be tasked with fostering key relationships, driving strategic and sustainable growth in the region and building greater alignment with Bermuda.
Concurrently, Marc Lipman has been appointed president of Lloyd’s Americas, based in Canada, and will start in his new position from 1 September 2024.
Lipman joined Lloyd’s as the attorney in fact and president of Lloyd’s Canada in June 2020.
The outgoing regional director & president of Lloyd’s Americas, Hank Watkins, will leave Lloyd’s at the end of this year after a 15-year stint to pursue other opportunities.
Lloyd’s CEO John Neal said: “The Americas represents over 60% of our market’s total premium and as we look to increase our presence, it is vital that we have the right people on the ground to deliver our ambitions.
“The appointment of Dawn and Marc to their new roles will strengthen our position to offer current and new stakeholders the best underwriting and investment platform in the world. I would like to thank Hank for his invaluable work over the last 15 years at Lloyd’s.”
Miller added: “As we look at how our commercial strategy can support the market’s profitable growth over the next two years, these changes to the way we’re structured in the Americas allow us to broaden the scope of our offering.
“We will be able to provide greater support to our large network of stakeholders and market participants based on the region, and drive forward our global distribution strategy.”
Last month, Lloyd’s formed a partnership with the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Insurance Task Force.
The collaboration aims to deliver two training workshops in Papua New Guinea and Fiji to support the development and understanding of parametric insurance among regional insurers, reinsurers and central banks in Pacific Island countries.