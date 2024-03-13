Starr Insurance has unveiled a new division within Starr Specialty Lines Insurance Agency to cater to the wholesale brokerage community.
The new Twin Maples Specialty division will focus on business sourced via wholesale brokers, a sector steadily expanding its market share within the US insurance sector.
Twin Maples Specialty will provide tailored products and solutions specifically for the middle market and small business segments. It will also leverage a dedicated wholesale channel underwriting team.
The division is set to launch its offerings in the coming months, which will include professional liability and financial lines products.
These offerings will be supported by A-rated carriers, encompassing both excess and surplus lines, as well as admitted markets.
The headquarters for Twin Maples Specialty will be in Alpharetta, Georgia.
The new division will be spearheaded by Bob Gadaleta, who has been appointed wholesale commercial insurance executive vice-president.
Gadaleta has more than 29 years of experience in insurance and has worked at Hiscox and AIG.
Starr Insurance president Steve Blakey said: “We recognise the unique needs of the wholesale and retail brokerages, and Starr is committed to delivering solutions for all of our trading partners. Twin Maples Specialty will cater specifically to the casualty needs of wholesalers and their clients.”
Last year, Starr Insurance Companies launched Starr Labuan, a branch operating under Starr International Insurance (Singapore), as part of its efforts to broaden its footprint in Malaysia.
Starr Labuan also obtained a licence from the Labuan Financial Services Authority for general insurance and reinsurance in Labuan.