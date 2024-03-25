LSM, a division of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, has named Anabella Frontado as the head of war & terrorism for the LATAM markets.
This is a newly created position, which Frontado will assume immediately.
She brings more than 18 years of industry experience to the position and will operate out of Miami, US.
Frontado’s background in the insurance sector spans the UK, US and LATAM.
In her new role, she will focus on the profitable growth of the war & terrorism insurance line in both regions.
Her responsibilities will also include collaboration with claims and underwriting teams to deliver tailored solutions to clients and brokers.
Since joining Liberty Specialty Markets in 2011, Frontado has held several positions including underwriting officer for war and terror in North America and underwriting manager for casualty in LATAM.
Her career in insurance has also included various liability roles before her tenure at Liberty.
Supporting the war & terrorism team alongside Frontado will be Lillian Hua, underwriting specialist, and Deiby Rios, who is joining as underwriting officer.
Both Hua and Rios will be involved in writing business across the US and LATAM markets, reporting directly to Frontado.
Frontado will report to LSM US & LATAM chief of staff William Goldberg and LSM interim global head of war & terrorism Mike Burle.
Burle said: “I am really pleased to congratulate Anabella on her new role. Since joining Liberty 13 years ago, she has demonstrated exceptional growth within the organisation and has become an indispensable part of our global war and terrorism offering. I am confident that she will continue to provide excellent leadership and drive our team to deliver for our clients and broking partners now and in the future.”
In June 2023, Liberty Mutual reached an agreement to sell its Spanish subsidiary, Liberty Seguros, to Generali for €2.3bn.
Liberty Seguros managed the personal and small commercial insurance operations for Liberty Mutual.