Zurich North America, a unit of insurance major Zurich, has appointed Kara Higginbotham as the head of professional liability and cyber for the US National Accounts unit.
Higginbotham will oversee the underwriting strategy for retail professional liability and cyber insurance offerings, serving Zurich’s largest US corporate and middle market companies.
Higginbotham’s responsibilities will include the development and execution of the underwriting strategy, as well as collaboration with excess and surplus teams and the SpearTip cyber risk management team within Zurich Resilience Solutions.
She will report directly to Brian Zink, head of financial lines for US National Accounts at Zurich.
Since joining Zurich in 2018 as the head of corporate accounts for the professional liability and cyber team, Higginbotham has been key in providing solutions for large companies.
Her focus areas included security and privacy, miscellaneous professional liability, technology errors and omissions, and employed lawyers liability coverages.
She will maintain her leadership role within the corporate accounts team until a successor is appointed.
Higginbotham’s career in the insurance industry includes various underwriting positions with another insurance provider and a mortgage due diligence company.
Zink said: “Kara has more than 16 years of financial lines underwriting experience and brings technical acumen as well as strong relationships with customers and brokers to the role. Her deep understanding of the current portfolio adds to her qualifications for this position.”
Higginbotham added: “In this new role, I look forward to the opportunity to serve Zurich’s professional liability & cyber team in a broader capacity along with the rest of the management team, Robert Malone [head of middle market professional liability and cyber] and Stephen Pannucci [head of wholesale professional liability and cyber].”
Last month, Zurich partnered with Blink Parametric in Asia-Pacific to integrate the insurtech company’s flight delay and assistance solution into the Zurich Edge platform.
This collaboration will provide real-time assistance and VIP airport lounge access to eligible policyholders experiencing flight delays. The initiative has been launched in Singapore as the first market.