Jensten Group unveils new market operations unit in London

Jensten Group has introduced a new entity to combine the company’s market operations and teams in London under one single brand.

Dubbed Jensten London Markets, the newly launched unit is part of the company’s business expansion plan.

Jensten London Markets will integrate Lloyd’s broker Senior Wright and Tasker & Partners.

Senior Wright provides solutions for liability, construction, engineering, and other associated sectors, while Tasker & Partners, a Lloyd’s specialist, is involved in the London Market wholesale broking business that covers property and liability classes.

Barry Reynolds, who became a part of Jensten after the acquisition of Tasker Insurance Group last year, will head Jensten London Markets.

Reynolds will be responsible for expanding Jensten Group’s specialist market offering in the retail broking sector across the UK.

Reynolds said: “Jensten London Markets brings together two experienced teams with specialist sector knowledge.

“Working together, with the strength of the wider Jensten Wholesale team, our proposition to our producing brokers is significantly enhanced.”

Meanwhile, Jensten Group announced its plan to relaunch Tasker Brokers (Europe) under the brand name of Jensten Brokers Europe.

Working together with Jensten Brokers Europe, the newly launched Jensten London Markets is expected to offer a comprehensive London Markets solution for both of the local and overseas brokers.

In April this year, Jensten Group unveiled a plan to streamline its corporate structure, systems, and brands over a period of time.

Following the restructuring, the company will be divided into five major trading divisions. Four new brands will also be launched.