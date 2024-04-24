Jensten is set to boost its scheme and affinities arm with the acquisition of Robert Gerrard & Co.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will bring the 19-strong Robert Gerrard team to Jensten.

Robert Gerrard is the leading insurance broker in the UK for the life and escalator industry. It has built a reputation for meeting the highly specialised needs of the sector through an extensive range of products and policies.

Furthermore, Robert Gerrard provides tailored commercial services to clients across various industries, as well as select personal lines products in the Chingford region.

Managing director Carla Preston will continue to lead the business and will report to Simon Henderson, managing director – schemes and affinities at Jensten Insurance Brokers.

This is Jensten’s third deal this year following purchases of Melville Burbage and Henry Seymour & Co.

Preston said: “We wanted to partner with a company that recognised the value of our specialties, staff, and expertise. We also wanted to maintain our momentum in growing the business while consistently serving our clients and partners. Jensten was the perfect fit for us, offering the support and resources necessary for our continued growth. We are excited for the future and the prospects that this partnership will deliver, for our team, for our clients and for Jensten.”

Alistair Hardie, chief executive of Jensten, commented: “The success we’ve seen in the first part of 2024 demonstrates the value of the proposition and platform Jensten has meticulously built over the last three years, bringing us significantly closer to reaching £1 billion in premium within our Group.”

Simon Henderson, added: “We are thrilled to announce the addition of yet another high-quality business to the Jensten family. This acquisition represents another significant milestone in the growth of our schemes and affinities business. At Jensten, our goal is to deliver the best solutions for our clients by understanding their specialist needs. By partnering with expert brokers like Robert Gerrard & Co, we enhance our capacity to offer market-leading propositions to a diverse range of clients with niche requirements. We look forward to integrating Carla and the team into the Jensten family and seeing the business flourish with the support of the wider Jensten group.”