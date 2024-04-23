Omnichannel insurance brokerage platform VIU by Hub has launched its life insurance marketplace.
The marketplace from VIU offers an expedited application process, real-time quotes, and unbiased advice.
After a one-minute questionnaire, customers can compare life insurance quotes from more than 50 national carriers, browse permanent and universal quotes, as well as receive expert guidance and advice from VIU.
In addition, the life insurance marketplace from VIU offers flexibility and convenience with the ability to filter quotes by key decision criteria. This includes cost and ability to secure an instant decision.
Furthermore, VIU educates and supports clients on the types of policies available and the levels of coverage in the market. It is a technology that underwriters can use to enable a disciplined approach to scale, acquisition and service.
The VIU marketplace can also be integrated easily into the systems of partners involved in the consumer purchase journey.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“VIU aims to transform how Americans navigate the often-complex process of shopping for life insurance. Our innovative approach improves price transparency and accessibility while delivering coverage tailored to meet each individual’s unique needs,” said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. “With instant quotes from more than 50 carriers and access to the expert guidance of our unbiased agents, we are making it easier than ever for Americans to plan for the future and protect what matters most.”
VIU also offers personalised coverage and advice for home, condo, auto, renters and pet.
In March 2024, Hub International acquired the assets of Onecap Services and SATS.
Financial details related to the transactions were not revealed.
These acquisitions are expected to enhance Hub’s P&C insurance solutions and individual and group benefits offerings.
Onecap, Preferred Services Group and their affiliate, LYNLY Health Insurance Agency, operate out of Cedarhurst, New York, with additional offices in Manhattan, Tarrytown and Englewood, New Jersey.
They provide an array of insurance brokerage services including medical and ancillary benefits such as dental, life, vision, disability and voluntary benefits.