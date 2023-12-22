Property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions provider Everest has named Glen Browne as its global head for Accident & Health (A&H) business.
He served as International Corporate Strategy head at Everest Insurance before taking up the new role.
In the new position, Browne will continue reporting to Everest Insurance International co-lead, Adam Clifford.
He has over 30 years of experience in establishing global A&H businesses across Europe and Asia Pacific.
Everest Insurance president and CEO Mike Karmilowicz said: “Glen’s appointment underscores Everest’s commitment to the A&H market and the global businesses who need our protection to thrive in the heightened risk environment.
“We have significantly augmented our offering with outstanding talent and innovative, bespoke solutions, and now with Glen’s calibre of leadership and specialized expertise, we will continue to elevate our A&H business across North America and globally.”
Browne’s career highlights include his prior role in Everest Insurance, where he worked as deputy regional president and Consumer Lines Division president at Chubb Asia Pacific (APAC).
He spearheaded the A&H and personal lines businesses of the company’s APAC region.
Browne previously also served as the country president at ACE Insurance Thailand and served as European Operations CEO for CIGNA.
He also served as head of AIG Far East Accident & Health.
Everest president and CEO Juan Andrade said: “We continue to diversify and expand Everest’s value proposition with best-in-class leadership, expertise and service to meet the global insurance market’s growing needs.
“As we advance our strategy, we are bringing the best of Everest to strengthen our global presence in vital business lines like A&H with market-leading talent and solutions.”
The latest development comes after Everest Group unit Everest Insurance International made new senior leadership appointments to bolster its presence in Asia.