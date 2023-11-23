Everest Insurance International, an insurance unit of Bermuda-based Everest Group, has made new senior leadership appointments to strengthen its presence in Asia.
The company has named Tomi Latva-Kiskola as head of insurance in Asia.
Latva-Kiskola, whose appointment is effective as of 5 February 2024, will report to Everest Insurance Asia Pacific head Scott Leney.
Leney said: “Tomi is a highly respected leader and operator who brings significant regional experience along with a deep network of long-standing relationships spanning multiple markets.
“Tomi shares our commitment to the Asia market and knows how to deliver the bespoke solutions and best-in-class value proposition our customers need and deserve from a partner like Everest.”
Latva-Kiskola most recently held the position of president and CEO of AIG Insurance Hong Kong.
Prior to that, he served as CEO of AIG Thailand and led shared services operations in Asia and Europe.
Latva-Kiskola also served as a senior adviser to several international insurance, financial services, energy and pharmaceutical clients worldwide.
Furthermore, Swee Keong Mah has been named CEO of Everest Insurance Singapore. He will report to Latva-Kiskola.
Joining Everest in 2022, Mah is currently serving as Asia Insurance interim regional head and Asia-Pacific legal head.
According to the company, Mah played a key role in establishing the division’s Singapore operations.
He held several general counsel positions before joining Everest, most notably as head of legal, risk & compliance for Asia and the Middle East at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance.
Last month, Everest Group posted a net income of $678m for the third quarter of 2023 as against a net loss of $319m a year ago.