Tokio Marine HCC International (TMHCCI), a unit of Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC), has announced the creation of a global media division.
The new unit will be focused on underwriting risks associated with the media, film, television and events sector.
Ros Breese, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, has been appointed as the underwriting director of media, film & TV to lead the global media team.
She will report to Tony Browne, managing director of professional risks at TMHCCI.
Breese’s promotion follows her successful tenure managing the media, film & TV professional indemnity portfolio since joining TMHCC in 2018.
The new division will incorporate TMHCC’s specialist media property and liability underwriting team, potentially enabling Breese and her team to expand the division’s portfolio in the UK and global markets.
Browne said: “I am thrilled to announce Ros’ promotion, her expertise and passion for the sector has enabled us to grow our book significantly over the past six years. This change will allow our Media proposition to thrive internationally and establish ourselves as market leaders for this segment.
“The media industry faces unique challenges and requires expert underwriting knowledge and there is no doubt that Ros is the perfect candidate to lead this team as it continues to grow and cement our position in the market.”
In March, Apollo partnered with Munich Re Syndicate and TMHCCI to launch the Lloyd’s Marine Builders’ Risk Consortium.
The consortium is designed to meet the rising demand for lead capacity within London’s insurance market.
TMHCC is a member of Tokio Marine Group, which is looking to expand its international operations with potential deals valued at $10bn (Y1.58trn).
The Japanese insurance company is actively monitoring public companies across the globe for opportunities.