Independent specialist insurance and reinsurance broker BMS has appointed Daniel Leahy as cyber practice divisional director.
Leahy will co-lead the BMS cyber practice alongside divisional director Simon Meech and will report to BMS cyber strategy director Monica Tigleanu.
Based in London, he will join the firm in September 2024. He joins from Howden, where he was divisional director of cyber and technology.
Tigleanu said: “Dan has consistently impressed his clients and trading partners with his expertise, entrepreneurial spirit and focus on innovation, and we look forward to his leadership to deliver complex cyber risk solutions for industries facing elevated business risks from the use of technology and implementation of cyber security controls. Dan will work closely with our colleagues in other specialty lines including healthcare, energy and financial lines to deliver comprehensive client solutions. This is the next step in our commitment to build a team that differentiates us in the market and exceeds our clients’ expectations.”
BMS cyber practice divisional director, Simon Meech, stated: “Dan is someone I’ve wanted to work with for some time. His dedication, focus and innovation have been talking points with clients and within the market for years. As we enter the next chapter of our team build-out, Dan is a vital cornerstone, leader and expert who will take BMS’ offering to the next level. This is a truly exciting moment that elevates both BMS’ and Dan’s ambitions to bring a different way of working to our clients.”
Ian Gormley, BMS UK CEO, added: “Dan is another great hire for our UK Specialty team, he brings extensive knowledge in an increasingly complex class, underpinning our commitment to providing our clients access to passionate experts.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData