Blue Cross was the first to launch the Blink Parametric flight disruption assistance solution in Canada in October 2018.

Now, the solution is offered by Blue Cross in eight Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

The Blink Parametric flight disruption solution requires a customer to register their flight details prior to travel. If a delay or cancellation occurs on the flight schedule, in line with policy terms, the customers is automatically notified and offered choices.

Blink Parametric CEO, Sid Mouncey, said: “Blue Cross backed us right out of the gate in 2018, and was the first brand in Canada to use our innovative platform to assist insured travellers experiencing flight delays or cancellations. Their decision was prescient back then, ahead of the unprecedented global travel turmoil that was to follow. This agreement speaks volumes for the strength of our long-term collaboration and growth over the past five years. I’m proud of the great teamwork and look forward to the next chapter of serving the Canadian market.”

“Our teams ensure that our policy holders enjoy travelling with confidence and peace of mind, whether they are exploring Canada or the world,” said Tim Bishop, Managing Director, Blue Cross of Canada. “Millions of Canadians trust that the travel coverage we offer delivers the assistance they need and we are excited to continue our successful partnership.”

In October 2023, Blink Parametric entered into an agreement with global insurance firm MAWDY, part of the Mapfre Group.

The Blink deal is set to guide terms for the integration of real-time parametric travel insurance solutions across the global MAWDY network.

In addition, Blink Parametric has partnered with MAWDY Ireland, reflecting an increasing demand for effective real-time travel insurance solutions.

Under this new offering, when an eligible MAWDY Ireland policyholder’s flight is disrupted by more than 3 hours, they get real-time access to one of 1,300+ executive airport lounges worldwide or a cash payout alternative. The benefit will be applicable for single trip and annual multi-trip travel insurance customers.