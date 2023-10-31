L to R: Declan Murphy, Head of Commercial – MAWDY Ireland, Sid Mouncey, CEO – Blink Parametric, Craig Senior, General Manager – MAWDY Ireland

The Blink deal is set to guide terms for the integration of real-time parametric travel insurance solutions across the global MAWDY network.

In addition, Blink Parametric has partnered with MAWDY Ireland, reflecting an increasing demand for effective real-time travel insurance solutions.

Under this new offering, when an eligible MAWDY Ireland policyholder’s flight is disrupted by more than 3 hours, they get real-time access to one of 1,300+ executive airport lounges worldwide or a cash payout alternative. The benefit will be applicable for single trip and annual multi-trip travel insurance customers.

Sid Mouncey, chief executive officer of Blink Parametric, recognised the agreement for its global potential, together with the immediate partnership deal as two significant milestones for the company, within Ireland and beyond and said: “MAWDY is an industry giant and we are excited by the potential that lies ahead as we collaborate on new product innovation and value-add opportunities across their global network. Partnering with MAWDY Ireland is an important first step and marks a landmark expansion for Blink Parametric.

“MAWDY solutions power some of the biggest travel insurance brands across multiple continents and we are delighted that our flight disruption solution will now be offered as standard on Gold and Platinum products for an ever-increasing number of MAWDY Ireland’s travel insurance customer base. MAWDY has an outstanding track record for driving insurtech investment and innovation to meet the needs of an ever-changing travel environment and we look forward to delivering world-class real-time digital assistance and customer experience to their travel insurance clients.”

Speaking of the partnership, Declan Murphy – Head of Commercial, MAWDY Ireland, added: “One of the core elements of the MAWDY customer strategy is to offer best in class products with genuine added value. Incorporating Blink Parametric real-time flight delay services initially into our direct-to-consumer service offering is just the latest step in our overall innovation and digitalisation strategy, which places superior service delivery as a priority. We will continue to work with Blink Parametric to embed additional real-time assistance services into our products and partner brands over the next 12 months. As one of the industry leaders, this real-time flight disruption solution is a proven and very timely fit that aligns fully with our views on supporting customer care through smart innovation.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up