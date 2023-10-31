The Blink deal is set to guide terms for the integration of real-time parametric travel insurance solutions across the global MAWDY network.
In addition, Blink Parametric has partnered with MAWDY Ireland, reflecting an increasing demand for effective real-time travel insurance solutions.
Under this new offering, when an eligible MAWDY Ireland policyholder’s flight is disrupted by more than 3 hours, they get real-time access to one of 1,300+ executive airport lounges worldwide or a cash payout alternative. The benefit will be applicable for single trip and annual multi-trip travel insurance customers.
Sid Mouncey, chief executive officer of Blink Parametric, recognised the agreement for its global potential, together with the immediate partnership deal as two significant milestones for the company, within Ireland and beyond and said: “MAWDY is an industry giant and we are excited by the potential that lies ahead as we collaborate on new product innovation and value-add opportunities across their global network. Partnering with MAWDY Ireland is an important first step and marks a landmark expansion for Blink Parametric.
“MAWDY solutions power some of the biggest travel insurance brands across multiple continents and we are delighted that our flight disruption solution will now be offered as standard on Gold and Platinum products for an ever-increasing number of MAWDY Ireland’s travel insurance customer base. MAWDY has an outstanding track record for driving insurtech investment and innovation to meet the needs of an ever-changing travel environment and we look forward to delivering world-class real-time digital assistance and customer experience to their travel insurance clients.”
Speaking of the partnership, Declan Murphy – Head of Commercial, MAWDY Ireland, added: “One of the core elements of the MAWDY customer strategy is to offer best in class products with genuine added value. Incorporating Blink Parametric real-time flight delay services initially into our direct-to-consumer service offering is just the latest step in our overall innovation and digitalisation strategy, which places superior service delivery as a priority. We will continue to work with Blink Parametric to embed additional real-time assistance services into our products and partner brands over the next 12 months. As one of the industry leaders, this real-time flight disruption solution is a proven and very timely fit that aligns fully with our views on supporting customer care through smart innovation.”
