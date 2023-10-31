Global re/insurer AXA XL has extended access to its Ecosystem suite of business solutions to clients across its property and casualty and speciality insurance lines in North America.
The move is expected to help clients uncover new technology and innovative solutions to reduce and manage business risks.
AXA said that by leveraging partnerships and services, the AXA XL Ecosystem will help advance risk management and support sustainable business growth for clients.
AXA XL Americas chief underwriting officer Donna Nadeau said: “We are excited to extend access further with new technologies and innovative solutions that can help our clients address business risks across their operations.
“By leveraging these solutions, businesses can enhance their safety protocols, protect their people and properties, minimise liability and improve their overall performance.”
AXA XL initially developed its Ecosystem to cater to its construction clients. It was designed to support the adoption of new technologies to help enhance the construction sector’s risk management efforts.
The Ecosystem has since evolved with risk management partnerships, new technologies and other offers to address business risks related to various industries.
AXA XL teams up with partners to develop innovative risk management tools and technologies.
Several preferred partners have joined the AXA XL Ecosystem, including AI-based mobility tech company Driver Technologies, security software solution company Gabriel and KT Security Solutions.
Other preferred partners include smart building monitoring and preventative maintenance solution company LAIIER, as well as Modjoul, Reveal, Saya Life and Voxel.
AXA XL Americas innovation head Rose Hall said: “Through the Ecosystem, we are empowering our clients to actively manage risk across their operations.
“With so many new technologies and services to choose from, we are taking on a lot of the legwork for our clients by pre-qualifying our preferred partners and negotiating preferential pricing.”