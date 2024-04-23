Credit: JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash.

Able2Travel, a brand under Voyager Insurance Services, has announced the extension of its “For The Love of Travel” campaign.

The campaign will run for another month and provide even more Able2Travel customers an opportunity to benefit from its offerings.

Its mission was to empower individuals with pre-existing medical conditions to explore the world without hindrance.

During the campaign extension, Able2Travel continues to offer an exclusive 20% discount on all travel insurance policies.

Furthermore, the discount not only makes comprehensive coverage more accessible but also underscores Able2Travel’s dedication to supporting individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.

Throughout the campaign, Able2Travel has shown expertise in catering to the unique needs of travellers with various medical conditions, ranging from heart conditions to diabetes and cancer.

“We are thrilled to extend our ‘For the Love of Travel’ campaign, as it reflects our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and ensuring travellers, even with a medical history, can experience the joys of exploration,” said Adam Underhill, marketing director at Voyager Insurance Services.

“Our aim with this campaign extension is to further emphasise our dedication to providing peace of mind to travellers with pre-existing medical conditions. We want them to know that they can embark on their journeys with confidence, knowing that they are protected every step of the way,” added Underhill.

Also in travel, Blink Parametric and Zurich Insurance in Asia Pacific have integrated the insurtech’s flight delay and assistance solution and the Zurich Edge platform.

This is part of the firm’s regionwide digital strategy.

Under the partnership, Zurich will offer real-time assistance to eligible policyholders who experience flight delays with complimentary access to a VIP airport lounge. The first market to go live with this Zurich and Blink move is Singapore.