The Ardonagh Group has announced that it has agreed to acquire Mediass, an independent Italian insurance broker.

Based in Pescara, Mediass serves more than 120,000 customers, providing insurance broker services to public enterprises, SMEs, large corporates and retail clients.

The deal for Mediass gives Ardonagh a larger presence in Europe and is its first big purchase in Italy since the arrival of Ardonagh Italia CEO, Carlo Faina.

Furthermore, Mediass will be acquired by Ardonagh Italia, part of Ardonagh Global Partners, and continue to be led by Chairman Francesco Pirocchi and CEO Gianluca Graziani, supported by their existing management team.

In addition to his role in Mediass, Gianluca will join the Ardonagh Italia team with a minority stake to help support the continued expansion of Ardonagh and distribution of its services in country.

Executive chairman of Ardonagh Global Partners Conor Brennan commented: “The arrival of Mediass is a significant step in our European strategy, with Italy playing a key role given the size of its insurance market and level of complexity.

“Mediass’ impressive network of distributors creates exceptional potential for significant organic growth, and we look forward to developing our partnership to help our new colleagues achieve their ambitions.”

Carlo Faina added: “I am delighted to welcome Mediass and its extended family of franchise brokers to Ardonagh Italia. We are at their side to support their growth ambitions in the local market, with a clear and precise objective of building our product offering and elevating the customer experience for our clients.

“With the high expertise Gianluca and his team bring and the company’s vast geographical reach, Mediass will be a driving force to support us in our mission to become a major player in the Italian insurance market.”

Francesco Pirocchi commented: “As we reflected on how to continue our growth path, it became clear we needed to join forces with a group that shared our values and ambitions. Ardonagh distinguishes itself as a company fully aligned with our culture and is renowned for its commitment to empowering its partners.”

Gianluca Graziani added: “I am excited to begin this new collaboration that will extend our presence in the local market and beyond. Armed with Ardonagh’s considerable resources and scale, we join them and their international partners to build global relationships and strengthen our commitment to colleagues and customers.

“I am delighted to work closely with Carlo and his team to contribute to Ardonagh Italia’s strategy and to nurture our successful partnership.”

In February 2024, digital e-trading platform Whitespace agreed with Ardonagh Specialty that all lines of business will now start their placements from templates on the platform.

In addition, API integration will be delivered throughout 2024.