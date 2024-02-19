Credit: Metamorworks Via Shutterstock.

Digital e-trading platform Whitespace has agreed with Ardonagh Specialty that all lines of business will now start their placements from templates on the platform.

In addition, API integration will be delivered throughout 2024.

Furthermore, Price Forbes, part of Ardonagh Specialty, has increased its adoption of Whitespace.

Established in 1893, Price Forbes is an independent, specialist international wholesale insurance broker headquartered in London. It is an international Lloyd’s broker with ten successive years of growth, placing non-standard risks for large multi-national companies.

Since launch in 2019, Whitespace has been a digital placement tool for Price Forbes. With this latest agreement, it now joins an increasing number of firms adopting Whitespace’s platform across all lines of business.

Laurence King, chief digital officer at Ardonagh Specialty, said: “We believe this commitment to a data-first approach with Whitespace allows us to deliver true digital transformation. By moving away from document-centric processes and adopting the Whitespace platform for all lines of business, we are demonstrating our commitment to providing best in class coverage for our clients, enhanced underwriting data for our markets and a significantly streamlined placement journey for our people. All our stakeholders will benefit from both the quality and quantity of data available. In 2019 Price Forbes placed the first risk on the Whitespace platform, and we now look forward to further developing our partnership with Whitespace, and exploring all aspects of digital trading with them.”

Marcus Broome, chief platform officer at Whitespace, added: “Ardonagh Specialty’s decision to migrate all lines of business onto the platform is a testament to the power of our data-first model and a significant step for the market. They are already placing large volumes of contracts on the platform, with a substantial migration of teams from October 2023 onwards, and Whitespace is a key component to its end-to-end strategy. We are delighted to support Ardonagh and continue our strong relationship with them.”

Earlier in 2024, Ardonagh Advisory snapped up Solutions Healthcare, a healthcare insurance broker serving commercial clients and individuals across the UK.

Based in Glasgow, Solutions Healthcare offers advice and private medical insurance and employee benefits including life assurance, critical illness and business protection. The firm also provides an additional claims service, ensuring clients receive a fully supported end-to-end service.

Furthermore, the business will operate as part of Towergate Health & Protection, with Evelyn Christie moving as well to guide the business in a client-facing role.