US insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 10.8% in November 2022

The US’s insurance industry registered a 10.8% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.53% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 9.41% share in November 2022, recording a decrease of 0.26% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry in November 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 46% in November 2022, registering a 30.8% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 16.05% share, a decrease of 15.9% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.96%, registering a 32.88% decline from October 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 15.64%, down 16.26% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 4.36% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s insurance industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

UnitedHealth Group posted 593 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a drop of 17.75% over the previous month, followed by Centene with 185 jobs and a 65.18% growth. Elevance Health with 135 IT jobs and USAA with 84 jobs, recorded a 19.64% decline and a 5% growth, respectively, while Humana recorded an increase of 81.4% with 78 job postings during November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.36%, down by 32.45% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.09% share, registered a decline of 19.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.13% share, down 11.56% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.41%, recording a month-on-month decline of 43.75%.