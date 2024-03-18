The funding was granted through the Adaptation Finance Window initiative of the USAID Climate Finance for Development Accelerator. Credit: Chris Gallagher on Unsplash.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is set to fund global broker WTW’s climate-resilient insurance solution, which is designed to foster climate adaptation investment from the private sector.

The pilot facility, funded by USAID, will allow the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide a parametric insurance product known as the Resilience Wrapper.

This product aims to safeguard direct loans given to private enterprises against climate-related disruptions.

In the event of a climate shock such as a cyclone, flood or drought, the insurance will cover the loan repayments, thus maintaining the operational capacity of the borrowers and preventing defaults.

USAID chief climate officer Gillian Caldwell commented on the significance of the initiative, saying: “Innovations like the WTW Resilience Wrapper make communities better equipped to withstand disaster by supporting the local companies they depend on, while incentivising lenders to work in places they might otherwise consider too risky for investment. I commend WTW’s leadership in this area as it signals both the need and the opportunity for greater private investment in resilience.”

The funding, which is part of US President Joe Biden’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE), was granted through the Adaptation Finance Window initiative of the USAID Climate Finance for Development Accelerator.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

This initiative focuses on using catalytic grant funding to reduce the risks associated with developing and expanding private sector-led climate adaptation strategies in frontier and emerging markets. It also includes contributions from the USAID Enterprises for Development, Growth and Empowerment (EDGE) Fund.

WTW senior director for Disaster Risk Finance & Parametrics Simon Young stated: “With USAID funding, the WTW parametric solution will be a game changer for building the financial resilience of communities to extreme weather events by helping to unlock much-needed private sector investment in critical adaptation projects in climate-vulnerable countries.”

WTW was recently also in the news for its introduction of an excess casualty construction facility, focused on the North American market.

Last month, WTW launched a primary cyber and tech errors and omissions offering to help international clients with revenues up to $1bn headquartered outside of the UK and the US.