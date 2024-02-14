Wefox has facilitated HDI Embedded in rolling out multi-appliance extended warranty insurance. Credit: Panchenko Vladimir/Shutterstock.

Insurtech wefox and Wind Tre have joined forces with HDI Embedded to provide extended warranty insurance for household appliances and electronics.

This collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive coverage for customers of Italy’s multi-service operator Wind Tre beyond the standard manufacturer’s warranty.

The announcement of the partnership follows Wind Tre’s recent venture into the insurance market with the launch of Wind Tre Assicurazioni.

In October 2023, the Italian company selected wefox as an affinity partner to curate and offer insurance products tailored for its clientele.

Serving as a distribution and service solution platform, wefox has facilitated HDI Embedded in rolling out multi-appliance extended warranty insurance.

This new offering covers damages to household devices and consumer electronics after the manufacturer’s warranty period ends, with premiums starting from as low as €4.99 ($5.34) per month.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

According to wefox, its agile deployment process has enabled Wind Tre to introduce this new insurance solution, providing customers with more extensive coverage options.

Commenting on the alliance, wefox segment leader of telco, utilities & financial services Fabrizio Scornavacchi said: “Within our affinity partnership strategy, we select and integrate the best insurers for each product we launch. This is precisely what we are doing with HDI Embedded as part of the partnership with Wind Tre.

“This new offering is further evidence of the market appetite for our distinctive wefox Affinity value proposition.”

HDI Embedded international chief partnerships officer Nelson Castellanos said: “This collaboration is testament to how digital insurance solutions are set to lead the insurance market in the new embedded finance era. The ability to tailor products and services is central to innovation and will improve the customer experience tremendously.”

Meanwhile, recently, wefox appointed Paul Onnen as the new chief technology officer.

Onnen’s role will be pivotal in accelerating the launch of a platform designed to connect the entire insurance industry.