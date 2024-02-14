Insurtech wefox and Wind Tre have joined forces with HDI Embedded to provide extended warranty insurance for household appliances and electronics.
This collaboration aims to deliver comprehensive coverage for customers of Italy’s multi-service operator Wind Tre beyond the standard manufacturer’s warranty.
The announcement of the partnership follows Wind Tre’s recent venture into the insurance market with the launch of Wind Tre Assicurazioni.
In October 2023, the Italian company selected wefox as an affinity partner to curate and offer insurance products tailored for its clientele.
Serving as a distribution and service solution platform, wefox has facilitated HDI Embedded in rolling out multi-appliance extended warranty insurance.
This new offering covers damages to household devices and consumer electronics after the manufacturer’s warranty period ends, with premiums starting from as low as €4.99 ($5.34) per month.
According to wefox, its agile deployment process has enabled Wind Tre to introduce this new insurance solution, providing customers with more extensive coverage options.
Commenting on the alliance, wefox segment leader of telco, utilities & financial services Fabrizio Scornavacchi said: “Within our affinity partnership strategy, we select and integrate the best insurers for each product we launch. This is precisely what we are doing with HDI Embedded as part of the partnership with Wind Tre.
“This new offering is further evidence of the market appetite for our distinctive wefox Affinity value proposition.”
HDI Embedded international chief partnerships officer Nelson Castellanos said: “This collaboration is testament to how digital insurance solutions are set to lead the insurance market in the new embedded finance era. The ability to tailor products and services is central to innovation and will improve the customer experience tremendously.”
Meanwhile, recently, wefox appointed Paul Onnen as the new chief technology officer.
Onnen’s role will be pivotal in accelerating the launch of a platform designed to connect the entire insurance industry.