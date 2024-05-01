Credit: pikcha/Shutterstock.

PCF Insurance, a US-based insurance brokerage, has purchased the insurance businesses of Encore Advisors and All Star Insurance.

Both Encore and All Star are located in key markets for PCF Insurance as the brokerage aims to expand its footprint in Georgia and Texas, among other high-growth geographies in 2024.

Encore is a fast-growing, family-run boutique employee benefits company outside of Atlanta. Joining PCF will help the firm’s clients benefit from better coverage solutions and increased access to services.

All Star is based outside of Dallas and will bolster the collective offering of insurance, risk management and loss control solutions within the industry.

“We are excited to welcome Encore Advisors and All Star Insurance to the PCF family as we continue to expand our footprint and deepen our capabilities,” said Brooke K. DeWyze, chief development officer at PCF Insurance.

“These dynamic teams are an excellent fit for PCF because their specializations and niche markets align well with our growth strategy, with Encore expanding our capabilities for employee benefits solutions and All Star strengthening our collective bench strength in serving the transportation industry.”

In deals news, Ardonagh has announced that it has agreed to purchase Mansutti, the commercial lines business of Italian insurance broker Mansutti S.p.A..

The firm has existed for nearly a century and generations of the Mansutti family have crafted a reputation servicing personal customers. It has been most recently led by Tomaso Mansutti.

Mansutti S.r.l services 8,000 customers across SME lines including Liability, Property, Employee Benefits, Automotive, and Marine, encompassing €45.5m of Gross Written Premium.

In addition, the Mansutti S.r.l team of 30 will continue to service their client base and contribute to the accelerated growth of the Group’s European footprint, sitting alongside the recently announced acquisition Mediass, led by Gianluca Graziani, and reinsurance and MGA business, Teksure.