WINDTRE launched its own insurance agency, WINDTRE Assicurazioni, to provide coverage directly to its customers and wefox will provide a range of services and consultancy.

This includes its technology platform, through which clients will be able to activate insurance products in-store easily, quickly and digitally.

In addition, the launch includes two products, home and travel insurance, with additional products to follow. The first insurers involved in this proposition are Net Insurance and AXA Partners Italia.

The arrangement is a 10 year deal and WINDTRE customers will benefit from innovative insurance products that are fit for purpose, transparent and easy to understand.

Julian Teicke, CEO at wefox, said: “Our partnership with WINDTRE is an endorsement of our distribution strategy and technology platform. Together we will be developing and delivering bespoke insurance products specifically for WINDTRE customers.”

“This is a perfect partnership between wefox and WINDTRE since we share the same values and approach to business. We collaborate and always place our customers at the heart of every decision we take together.”

Maurizio Sedita, chief commercial officer at WINDTRE, added: “This strategic partnership with wefox is a game changer for the insurance industry. Best in class, opportunity to distribute innovative insurance products through their technology platform are a key part of our proposition, which is centred around convenience and value for our clients. With wefox we also benefit from excellent customer experience, real differentiation and of course great value for money. These are our customers’ expectations and together with wefox, we will continue to more than meet them with our insurance products.”