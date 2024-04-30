AEGIS London and Kanya have agreed to explore data-led US property insurance on US-based lending platforms to be distributed by surplus lines brokers.
The goal for AEGIS London and Kanya is to utilise insurtech and a data orchestration layer to best use the strength of OPAL, AEGIS’ online quote and bind platform.
In addition, the Kanya infrastructure is ready to explore developing property insurance options for US borrowers. AEGIS London currently writes in excess of $120m of premium through its OPAL Underwriting platform per year, much of this for certain types of insurance typically required for borrowers to have in place by commercial lenders.
Features will include:
- Access to AEGIS London’s deductible buy-down product;
- Surplus lines insurance placements;
- The ability to obtain indicative quotes during the loan process on the lending platform, and
- Automated form completion.
Paul Prendergast, CEO of Kanya, said: “We are delighted to be working with AEGIS London – managing agent of a top quartile syndicate at Lloyd’s, both by size and performance. Their specialist market expertise combined with our Kayna tech and data capability has identified a potential and compelling embedded insurance opportunity for commercial loan platforms. Adoption within the loan process workflow could improve loan processing time and add value to applicants’ experience. I’m excited by the immense potential for this unique solution in the US.”
Calum Williams, digital development manager, AEGIS London, commented: “Our proposed collaboration with Kayna represents a new and innovative opportunity to expand our specialist product portfolio. We immediately recognised the potential to benefit the entire value-chain with commercial property insurance solutions that utilise loan platform data to generate cover options specific to client needs through authorised surplus lines brokers. In this, we are proudly preserving our AEGIS London core values of striving to do better with fairness and respect.”
