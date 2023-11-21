German insurtech company wefox has named Paul Onnen as its new chief technology officer, succeeding Sergi Banos.
Banos will now assume the position of CPO of the company.
The company noted that the leadership changes are part of its plans to expedite the introduction of a platform that will link the entire insurance industry.
In the new role, Onnen will spearhead the wefox platform business approach and manage its deployment, development and other activities.
wefox CEO and founder Julian Teicke said: “This is another important moment for the business as we bring in another industry heavyweight with the appointment of Paul and promoting Sergi to execute our platform strategy and development.
“Paul’s impressive track record and extensive knowledge in the tech industry align perfectly with our mission to revolutionise the insurance sector.
“His leadership will play a crucial role in guiding our business towards new horizons and delivering world-class strategic leadership to our technology operations.”
With more than three decades of experience, Onnen served in various positions at Amazon, Google, Expedia, Nordstrom.com and various start-ups, among others.
Commenting on the new position, Onnen said: “wefox is an exciting company and the opportunity to transform the insurance industry through cutting-edge technology is a challenge that I could not resist.
“It is my mission to ensure that wefox remains at the forefront of innovation, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to this journey.”
Recently, wefox was chosen by WINDTRE, an Italy-based telecommunications company, as its affinity insurance partner.
Last month, the company appointed Jonathan Wismer as its new group CFO.