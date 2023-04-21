Image: This acquisition boosts TWFG’s presence in Ohio. Credit: Ralph from Pixabay.

Texas-based TWFG (The Woodlands Financial Group) Insurance has expanded its footprint in Ohio with the acquisition of the Wade Insurance Agency.

Financial details of the deal have not been divulged.

Following this deal, TWFG Insurance stated that is on track to follow its 22 years of double-digit organic growth through this year.

Wade Insurance Agency will be combined with American Insurance Strategies, which was acquired by TWFG in December last year.

This combination will create a team of 25 insurance professionals and boost TWFG’s presence in Ohio.

Wade Insurance Agency founder and president Ed Wade said: “I have been looking for another strong agency to partner with for several years, and I am extremely happy to have met the TWFG team and made the decision to partner with them.

“Broadening our strength of carriers and our service is what I have been hoping for and this partnership accomplishes my goal. Very exciting times here at Wade Insurance.

TWFG chief marketing officer Alex Bunch said: “Our people, our customers, and our carrier partner relationships are at the core of who we are.

“Each day we set out to honour our commitments, with our guiding principle of ‘Our Policy is Caring,’ leading the way.’ Treating our customers like people, not policies, is a part of TWFG Insurance’s DNA.”

A privately-owned agency, TWFG has 485 branches and over 1,800 independent agents. It caters to personal lines and commercial clients.