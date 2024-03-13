UK-based multi-disciplined insurance and risk management organisation Seventeen Group has announced the strategic acquisition of Keith Miller Insurance Services and a book of business from Hendricks Insurance.
Hendricks Insurance specialises in offering insurance broking services solutions to entrepreneurs, small medium enterprises, and pre-eminent landowners in the UK.
The acquired book of business of Hendricks Insurance brings a gross written premium (GWP) of £2.8m ($3.5m) to the table.
Located near St Andrews in Scotland, the business book includes a diverse mix of rural, commercial, as well as private client businesses.
Hendricks Insurance owner Ritchie Sherret will now move to Seventeen Group with his four-member team.
The business will eventually rebrand to James Hallam, Seventeen Group’s broking subsidiary, and integrate into the Scottish regional division under the leadership of regional director Neil Campbell.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The division currently operates from five offices across Scotland, two in Glasgow and one each in Inverness, Dumfries, and St Andrews.
The second acquired company, Keith Miller Insurance Services, is an independent personal and commercial insurance intermediary controlling a GWP of £2.5m.
This company offers a range of products including those for hotels, agriculture, commercial vehicles, and golf courses.
According to Seventeen Group, Keith Miller Insurance Services’ strong hotel book is particularly complementary to James Hallam’s Hospitality & Travel team, while Keith Miller also manages various key long-standing clients across multiple sectors.
Keith Miller Insurance Services will also rebrand to James Hallam and its team will join the group’s West Sussex office in the UK.
In addition, Keith Miller himself will continue to be with the group and assist in a smooth transition while taking up an ambassadorial role for the broader business.
Seventeen Group CEO Paul Anscombe said: “Both are very complementary and bring on board highly experienced individuals to help achieve our growth ambitions.
“We have been growing in Scotland over many years and see huge opportunities in this region as an independent broker. With Keith Miller, Keith and his team bring a client service approach which fits incredibly well with us.”